Gutted Ford Mustang GT Races Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye, Drops a Surprise

When you're out there doing battle in a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye and a Ford Mustang GT asks for a race, should you be worried? Sure, the N/A pony is in a different velocity league, but the answer obviously depends on how deep the machine was taken down the aftermarket route.
In the case of the 'Stang we have here, the visit to the gym was a moderate one. In factory form, the 5.0-liter V8 animating the machine delivers 460 hp and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of twist - this is a 2019 model year, so it features the Gen III Coyote, while also coming with the optional ten-speed automatic transmission, which makes the most out of the upgraded motor.
And while YouTuber Can I Be Frank, who brought this adventure to us, doesn't mention the new muscle number of the animal, we are told that the engine sports bolt-on hardware, including an E85 setup (this involves 85% ethanol and 15% gasoline).
However, the enthusiast behind the wheel of the GT also removed some of the interior components, thus increasing the weight difference between the two coupes, which already sits at over 750 lbs (340 kg) in standard form.
Unlike the Mustang, the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye, which comes in Widebody form, didn't feature any custom bits. As such, we can talk about the blower-assisted 6.2-liter HEMI churning out 797 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm) of torque. And while you can have the "regular" Hellcat with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic, the Redeye is a two-pedal affair.
The muscle cars got together on the street, engaging in the usual rolling battles. And it took a while for the drivers to reach an even start - safety benefits aside, this is yet another reason to visit the drag strip when you feel like racing.
Of course, one can't help but wonder how this Mustang GT would fare against a non-Redeye Hellcat. And while this race provides an answer, we have to mention that the said Mopar machine came with four doors, while its driver claims to have experienced technical issues during the velocity brawl.
