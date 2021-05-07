1,000 HP Dodge Challenger Hellcat Races 1,000 HP Corvette ZR1, Throws Big Punch

Corvettes have been racing muscle cars for decades and the fact that the latter can now be had with superchargers straight from the factory only spices us the rivalry. As such, seeing a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody duking it out with a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 seems only natural.
While Dodge keeps coming up with new ways to improve the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI formula, the aftermarket has been hard at work since 2014, when the Hellcat V8 was introduced and the unit we have here serves as the perfect example of that.
To be more precise, this bad boy packs north of 1,000 horsepower, and the four-digit muscle number was achieved on a stock motor - the beast uses full bolt-on goodies, with this including an E85 setup (85% ethanol and 15% gasoline).
And, to put all that power down, the Mopar toy packs smaller rear wheels wrapped in super-sticky tires featuring meaty sidewalls that help with the launches.
As for the 'Vette, the 755 hp factory rating of the ZR1 means this is far from being scared of the new mid-engined Corvette, be it the Stingray or the upcoming C8 Z06, which is expected to pack a race-bred N/A 5.5-liter V8 with a flat-plane crank.
This particular example has been massaged all the way to 1,000 ponies, albeit while running on MS109 racing fuel.
And while that big wing might be the opposite of what you need during a straight-line battle, we mustn't overlook the fact that the Chevy is a full 800 lbs (360 kg) lighter than the Dodge.
Both slices of America belong to YouTuber Mike Holt (a.k.a. StreetSpeed 717), with the Challenger having become a giveaway car - the ZR1 is a veteran on his channel and the yellow wrap that now adorns the vehicle suggests he might hold on to the Golden Bowtie monster for a little longer.
Oh, and the battle we're talking about, which awaits you at the 15:47 point of the clip below, shows that Mike also loves shenanigans that don't involve air time.
We have to remind you not to use such street fights as an example and stick to the drag strip when you feel like racing
