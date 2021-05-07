NASA Curiosity Sends Back a 360 View of Mars While Atop of Mont Mercou

5 Custom 1937 Studebaker Pickup Rides So Low It Might Trip and Fall

2 1963 Studebaker Avanti Parked for 40 Years Begs for New Life

1 1964 Studebaker Avanti Parked for Almost 50 Years Is All Original

More on this:

1962 Studebaker Lark Hides Vortec Surprise Under the Hood, Runs 9s

When it comes to classic cars turned dragsters, lots of racers go for the tried-and-true LS V8 swap . It's a flexible platform and it's affordable too, definitely a solid option. But not everyone is hooked on the good ole LS swap. The owner of this 1962 Studebaker Lark went with the more mundane Vortec 4200 and the results are amazing. 1 photo



Originally rated at 270 horsepower and 275 pound-feet (373 Nm), it wasn't exactly a powerhouse either. But like any production engine out there, it will deliver more oomph with the right upgrades. Add a turbocharger and it can turn an old Studebaker Lark into a nine-second dragster.



This unlikely yet interesting build belongs to Calvin Nelson, who has been documenting the process on his YouTube channel for quite some time now. This latest video shows him dial the car to get his first nine-second run. And he manages to do just that by sprinting to the finish line in 9.99 seconds. His trap speed of 132 mph is also higher than any stock Studebaker out there save for the



On top of the tweaked Vortec and a turbocharger, Nelson also created a custom intake and exhaust manifold. The inline-six mates to a TH400 gearbox, while the 8.5-inch rear end came from a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck. The barn find look fits like a glove here. Nothing compares to a home-built hot rod that runs faster than most production muscle cars out there.



If you're not familiar with the Lark, it was a short-lived compact car that Studebaker produced from 1959 to 1966. This build is based on the second-gen sedan, introduced in 1962 with an assortment of inline-six and V8 engines.



While the base model was rather slow, Studebaker did offer a supercharged 4.7-liter V8 engine. Shared with the Avanti, the mill was good for 300 horsepower and ran the



I say "mundane" because the Vortec 4200 is by no means a fabulous engine in stock form. The 4.2-liter inline-six was produced from 2002 to 2009 and fitted in SUVs that most of us have forgotten about. The list includes the GMC Envoy, Oldsmobile Bravada, Buick Rainier, Isuzu Ascender and Saab 9-7X. Oh, and the first-generation Chevrolet TrailBlazer.Originally rated at 270 horsepower and 275 pound-feet (373 Nm), it wasn't exactly a powerhouse either. But like any production engine out there, it will deliver more oomph with the right upgrades. Add a turbocharger and it can turn an old Studebaker Lark into a nine-second dragster.This unlikely yet interesting build belongs to Calvin Nelson, who has been documenting the process on his YouTube channel for quite some time now. This latest video shows him dial the car to get his first nine-second run. And he manages to do just that by sprinting to the finish line in 9.99 seconds. His trap speed of 132 mph is also higher than any stock Studebaker out there save for the Avanti On top of the tweaked Vortec and a turbocharger, Nelson also created a custom intake and exhaust manifold. The inline-six mates to a TH400 gearbox, while the 8.5-inch rear end came from a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck. The barn find look fits like a glove here. Nothing compares to a home-built hot rod that runs faster than most production muscle cars out there.If you're not familiar with the Lark, it was a short-lived compact car that Studebaker produced from 1959 to 1966. This build is based on the second-gen sedan, introduced in 1962 with an assortment of inline-six and V8 engines.While the base model was rather slow, Studebaker did offer a supercharged 4.7-liter V8 engine. Shared with the Avanti, the mill was good for 300 horsepower and ran the quarter-mile in 13.9 seconds. That said, Nelson's Lark is probably the quickest out there. Hit the play button below to see it go.