Tedward Drives the Brutal Shelby GT500, It's Not the Experience He Anticipated

The car he's gotten a hold of is finished in Grabber Lime, and I'm honestly sad to see that this is no longer an option for 2021 customers. So if I do manage to come up with $80,000, I'll have it in Grabber Yellow thank you very much! Right off the bat, he's happy that the car he's about to drive doesn't come with the expensive Carbon Fiber package, which should provide a more worry-free experience.



Before getting behind the wheel we get to see a quick tour of the car, as he points out some of the aero parts and the outrageous brakes, which are more than necessary because this car can hit 60 mph (96,56 km/h) from a standstill in just over 3 seconds, while its top speed is not far from 200 mph (321,86 km/h). It does look like this vehicle has been fitted with the Recaro Leather-Trimmed with Miko Suede Seats, and I can only imagine how nice it must feel to sit in these when going for a spirited drive.



DCT gearbox, mentioning it provides a very docile and overall pleasant driving experience.Real cars don't power the front wheels, they lift them

Something that is instantly obvious is how smooth this car is when being driven normally. For anyone who has ever experienced



Fully aware of the poor grip conditions provided by the average American roads, he opts for a rolling







It doesn't take long for him to see how fourth gear feels like, which results in the need to blur out the speedometer. This reminds me of how much more careful you need to be with your throttle inputs when driving cars this fast because your first speed ticket might just have you sitting on the side for a while. This is not the experience he anticipated, as he praises the performance of the vehicle, all while realizing the cost of driving such a machine: 145 miles (233,35 km/h) to empty with an almost full tank.It is more fun to drive a slow car fast, than to drive a fast car slow

He seems very excited about the gearbox, and it does look like a smooth transition even when going full throttle. He makes a valid point by mentioning that the traction control is "literally saving my life", as you wouldn't want to be left alone with 760 horsepower to the rear wheels in day-to-day traffic. The performance figures are a central theme of this drive, as he time and time again points out that this GT500 can close gaps in traffic as very few cars can.



There's also a reference to the reaction some people had initially when the car was launched, about the fact that there's no way you can get a third pedal in this. He simply points out that by driving this car you will begin to appreciate the fact that it is fitted with a DCT, which makes the task of driving this thing to the limit a little less daunting.







As he's driving around, we get to see some of the differences between the driving modes and thank God for the Quiet mode, which should be good enough for you to park it outside of your house without upsetting all of the neighbors. The



Ford has thought about everything with this car, and the Slippery Mode seems like the safest option for going out when it's snowing or raining outside. You don't want to be caught off guard in an RWD car with this amount of horsepower, that's for sure! After seemingly endless praising, we do get to hear about another downside, which is quite obvious: you're not going to be able to access all that power anywhere, or at least in most places unless you're a Texas or Florida resident.



Another valid point is that you might be able to go faster around public roads



