1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Parked in the Forest Needs Total Restoration

The lineup therefore started with a 200ci (3.3-liter) six-cylinder unit developing over 120 horsepower and continued with 250ci (4.1-liter) six-cylinder, 302ci (4.9-liter) V8 2-barrel, and the newly introduced Cleveland engine versions developing more than 250 and 300 horsepower on the 2-barrel and 4-barrel versions, respectively.The Mustang that we have here originally left the factory with the 351C 2-barrel under the hood, but as you can easily guess by simply checking out the photos in the gallery, it’s been having a pretty hard time lately.Pretty much because it’s been on the side of the road for quite a while, and according to the pics provided by eBay seller papabear428 , it looks like it spent most of the time in an area full of vegetation that looks like a small forest.As a result, the engine no longer works, as it’s now stuck from sitting, according to the listing, though it was running before the car was parked. It has never been rebuilt, so it’s the original unit, they say.Unfortunately, the car is “extremely rusty and needs everything,” the seller explains, though, on the good side, the original glass is still there in a good condition. The two-owner Mustang also comes with the four original Mach 1-style wheel covers, also in a good shape.While this is a Mustang that requires a total restoration, there’s no doubt it also needs a ton of work before being able to get back on the road. But this doesn’t seem to matter too much, as the auction has already received nearly 30 bids in the few days online.The top bid at the time of writing is a little over $11,000, with the auction set to come to an end in less than a day.