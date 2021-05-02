1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Parked in the Forest Needs Total Restoration

4 2015 Ford Mustang GT Still Ready to Celebrate That 50th Anniversary From Scratch

The 1970 Ford Mustang came with a series of changes under the hood, as the American carmaker decided to give up on the 351W V8 engine options and introduce new 351C (Cleveland) V8 versions with 2V and 4V carburetor variants. 12 photos



Pretty much because it’s been on the side of the road for quite a while, and according to the pics provided by eBay seller



As a result, the engine no longer works, as it’s now stuck from sitting, according to the listing, though it was running before the car was parked. It has never been rebuilt, so it’s the original unit, they say.



Unfortunately, the car is “extremely rusty and needs everything,” the seller explains, though, on the good side, the original glass is still there in a good condition. The two-owner Mustang also comes with the four original Mach 1-style wheel covers, also in a good shape.



While this is a Mustang that requires a total restoration, there’s no doubt it also needs a ton of work before being able to get back on the road. But this doesn’t seem to matter too much, as the auction has already received nearly 30 bids in the few days online.



The lineup therefore started with a 200ci (3.3-liter) six-cylinder unit developing over 120 horsepower and continued with 250ci (4.1-liter) six-cylinder, 302ci (4.9-liter) V8 2-barrel, and the newly introduced Cleveland engine versions developing more than 250 and 300 horsepower on the 2-barrel and 4-barrel versions, respectively.

