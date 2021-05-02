This 2001 Mazda RX-7 Is a God Tier Rotary Legend, Provides a Deafening Drive

It's no secret that I am one big rotor head. As in a big aficionado of rotary-powered vehicles. So far I've driven several RX-8s, my own Turbo II FC3S, and my buddy's FD3S. The first-generation RX-7 is the only one to have evaded me so far, but I do plan on getting one sometime soon. So naturally, when I saw Clay Wong's newest video, I was instantly hooked.

23 photos