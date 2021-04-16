Shelby Mustang GT500 Gains New Lightweight Carbon Fiber Upgrades

The Shelby Mustang GT500 is about to get even more serious thanks to four new aftermarket carbon fiber components released by Ford Performance Parts. The components were showcased at a GT500 track tour event at the Texas International Speedway just outside of Dallas and represent Ford Performance’s first aftermarket carbon fiber accessories for this specific car.
Interested parties are invited to visit the official Ford Performance Parts store, where they can now purchase the hood vent and rain tray kit ($1,185), rear decklid trim panel ($575), front bumper insert ($1,150), and the front splitter with belly pan ($1,820). The latter is to be positioned at the car’s lower forward-leading edge and under section.
Each component was designed to deliver high strength and rigidity while maintaining low weight characteristics. They were also made to withstand the high-energy forces you might encounter on the racetrack or at the drag strip.
The weight of the carbon fiber hood vent and rain tray kit, for example, has been trimmed to just four pounds (1.81 kg), which is half the weight of the corresponding factory-standard component. The front splitter with belly pan meanwhile also tips the scales at four pounds (1.81 kg), instead of seven, while the front bumper insert and decklid trim panel weigh just one (0.45 kg) and two pounds (0.90 kg), respectively. All in all, the new bits weigh nine fewer pounds (4 kg) than the stock parts.
Ford also points out that these new components are offered separately from those that belong to the Shelby GT500 Carbon Fiber Track Package, which adds 20-inch carbon fiber wheels, an exposed carbon-fiber instrument panel, a GT4 track wing, splitter wickers, and more.
“Authenticity and personalization are what our Mustang Shelby GT500 customers want, and our new carbon fiber performance accessories provide an elevated track-proven look from every angle,” said Ford North America vehicle personalization exec, Mark Wilson. “Beyond leveraging this high-performance material to reduce weight, we track-tested and validated its durability at Ford Performance Racing School in North Carolina.”
