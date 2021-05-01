1,800-Mile Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R Looks Mint, Being Auctioned Off Again

Sometimes people tend towards being more judgemental than they should be. And you'll hear some of them complaining whenever a car with low miles pops up for sale at any given time. But things aren't always simple, and it's pretty hard to tell why this SVT Cobra R only has less than 1,800 miles (2,896 km) on its odometer.
It may be that the first owner wanted to preserve its value over time, and took extra good care of it while sacrificing his enjoyment. Or it might have been financial difficulties or personal health issues. No matter what the answer is, the bottom line is that you have a chance of driving a 26-year old, yet almost brand new vehicle. This is the closest you could get to the concept of time travel, and I imagine that it must have felt impressive to drive a car like this back in the day.
This vehicle was sold via Bring a Trailer in January 2017, and it has only been driven for less than 100 miles (160,93 km) in the past 4 years! And I don't know about you, but there's just something about the SN95s that's so appealing to me. Sure, I'd much rather have the more recent model, say the 2000 version. One of those was just recently sold for a record $98,000 on Bring a Trailer, and I guess my affinity for that model is connected to the endless hours I spent playing the Need for Speed Hot Pursuit 2 video game.
But back to our '95 Crystal White Clearcoat Mustang, this is one of only 250 built, so it's a highly desirable model indeed. Back in the day, this retailed for $37,599, and as of now, the highest bid is just slightly over that price, at $38,500, with 4 more days to go before the auction ends. Four years ago, the winning bid on this vehicle was $32,750, and I wouldn't be surprised if this time it will hit the $50,000 mark. Which is about what you'd pay for a brand new,2021 Mach 1.
Now, you can call me crazy, but given the option, I would choose this one over any 5th generation Mustang at any time, but that's just me. The 5.8-liter V8 is good enough for 300 horsepower and 365 lb-ft (495 Nm) of torque, and the whole car weighs around 3,354 lbs (1,521 kg). The car has spent the last four years in Phoenix, Arizona, and comes with an accident-free Carfax report, and it seems that fluid changes were already performed in preparation for the sale.
There are even two videos provided by the seller, and even though I've never really been that interested in white cars, I think this one has gotten to me on a whole new level. Still to this day, building a Kenne Bell supercharged Mustang is on my bucket list, and I think I would dare risk it all and enjoy this car as it was intended to. Allegedly, back in the day, you would require a racing license to even buy these, so you can't help but wonder who the first owner was.
