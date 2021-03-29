Tuned 2007 Shelby GT500 Races G20 BMW M340i, Loser Tucks Tail Between Legs

After seeing the G20 BMW M340i getting its behind kicked by another American icon in the Chevrolet Camaro earlier this month, the driver of this fifth-generation Shelby Mustang GT500 wanted a piece too, especially since it had extra horsepower to play with.
Yes, this is the same G20 Bimmer that also lost to its larger sibling, the F10 M5 only last week, although it did put up a very decent fight early on as far as low-end torque was concerned. Before we get to the mods, let’s talk stock figures.
The 2007 Shelby GT500 normally features a 5.4-liter V8 engine with 500 hp (507 PS) and 480 lb-ft (651 Nm), paired to a Tremec TR-6060 six-speed manual gearbox. It was shortly eclipsed by the GT500KR variant and then the GT500 Super Snake before stepping aside completely for the updated model, which saw its output increased to 540 hp (547 PS) and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm).
Compared to other Mustangs, the GT500 also had a tuned suspension, body kit (so you'd know it meant business), and 18-inch wheels as standard.
On top of those stock 500 hp, this 2007 model also comes with a full bolt-on tune: exhaust, intake, pulley, 3.73 gears, while running on C16 racing fuel. It’s no joke, and that BMW was definitely not laughing before this race.
Speaking of the German sports saloon, it too has a few modifications, featuring a catless downpipe, chargepipes, and an E50 tune. Its stock engine is a 3.0-liter turbocharged (single turbo) straight-six with 382 hp (387 PS) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, allowing you to hit 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.4 seconds. Extra power aside, the BMW has one big advantage in its eight-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox, which is infinitely faster than the do-it-yourself manual one in the Shelby GT500.
In the end, the car that pulled ahead did so remarkably easily, although, according to the uploader, the loser complained about an alleged belt issue.
