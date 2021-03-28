Blown Chevy Corvette Doesn't Need a Hood, Runs Nine-Second Quarter-mile

Sleeper-style dragsters are cool, but nothing really beats showing up at the drag strip with an engine that stands much higher than the car's front hood. And this is exactly what the owner of this C6-generation Corvette did.
This 2007 Corvette Z06 might look stock from the back, but the front end includes the most obvious hint about its true purpose. The 7.0-liter V8 engine and the massive Vortech V7 blower are way too big to fit in the Corvette's low front hood, so everything is out in the open now.
It definitely looks menacing with that sky-high intake and the massive chrome pipe popping out from under the nose, but it sounds really aggressive too. There's no word as to how much that V8 and supercharger combo generates, but we're probably looking at more than 700 horsepower.
At least that's what the three quarter-mile runs shown in this video suggest. The beefed-up Corvette takes the flag in 9.91 seconds during the first run and them hits a 9.84. Finally, it takes it benchmark down to 9.54 seconds. Its trap speeds are equally impressive at 147.5, 157.2, and 158.3 mph (237.3, 253, and 254.7 kph), respectively.
According to Race Your Race, this was the car's first outing in this configuration. And the owner says a bit of tuning will get it into 8-second runs. That and a bit more practice shifting the six-speed manual, which can become tricky with that much power under the hood.
This thing is based on the sixth-generation Chevy Corvette, which has been sent into the history books back in 2013. The Z06 came with a 7.0-liter V8 rated at 505 horsepower. At the time, it was the largest-displacement small-block engine and GM's most powerful naturally aspirated mill.
Check out this supercharged beast in the video below and let me know what you think about it in the comments section.
