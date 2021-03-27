Basic 2021 Ford F-150 Wins Drag Race Against F-150 Raptor

It's not just cars that have been getting faster and more economical. Trucks are doing it too, and there's no better example than the 2021 Ford F-150. The poster child of efficiency now combines the familiar EcoBoost engine with an electric motor, giving it surprisingly good performance figures as well.
The Fast Lane Truck decided to put a basic 2021 work truck to the ultimate test, by drag racing it against a Raptor. They own both these vehicles, so it's just a bit of weekend fun for them, plus some content for the F-150 communities to enjoy.
But first, the numbers. As we said, the 2021 Ford F-150 has an electric motor now, sandwiched between the turbocharged V6 and the gearbox. Total output is a respectable 430 horsepower. While the Raptor is a year older, it's making 450 horsepower. Just the shape alone tells you that it's supposed to be fast, but not necessarily in a drag race scenario.
Somehow, even though it's got the battery tech onboard, the hybridized 2021 regular F-150 is lighter by about 400 lbs. Of course, there are other factors at play, like power distribution, tire traction, and even the suspension. But it's already looking like one of those drag races with a surprising outcome.
We're promised a surprise and we really do get one. The two trucks start the race level, but the newer model begins to pull ahead slowly. By the end of the runway, it's more than one length ahead, and that's not even a full quarter-mile.
Obviously, this outcome isn't embarrassing for Ford. They've got a brand new Raptor coming out this year, and that's obviously going to be better. But imagine having a bright red Raptor that you just paid $77,000. It's covered in stickers and sounds angry, yet loses to a cheap F-150 with a plastic steering wheel and cloth seats.
