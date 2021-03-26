There’s a New Solar-Powered EV Coming Out of California and It’s a Humble One

The automotive industry has its foot down on the accelerator when it comes to developing electric vehicles. Established manufacturers have joined the race after Tesla came seemingly out of nowhere and flew by them.
The Palo Alto-based company’s success story inspired many startups from the Sunshine State to focus on developing electric vehicles and help accelerate the transition to zero-emission mobility.
Newcomers such as Fisker, Lucid, Karma, or Faraday Future are working on their own vehicles and electric propulsion systems, aiming to one-day challenge Tesla’s supremacy.
The latest company to join the California EV club is called Humble Motors, and it aims to revolutionize the industry with the world's first solar-powered SUV.
The SUV is designed to be as lightweight and efficient as possible while also providing enough space and comfort for the driver and three passengers.
Measuring 16.5 feet (5.03 meters) in length, it will be just a little longer than a Toyota Corolla and shorter than a Tesla Cybertruck. With a curb weight of approximately 4,000 lbs (1,815 kg), it’s also set to be 1,500 lbs (680 kg) lighter than the sharp-looking pickup.
Humble also tells us that the SUV will have a 0.25 drag coefficient and its powertrain will be capable of delivering a maximum output of 1,020 hp (760.6 kW) and 500 miles of range (804 km).
The vehicle features photovoltaic solar panels said to provide up to 60 miles (96.5 km) of range daily.
That would be enough to free the vehicles from the dependency of charging points, at least in urban daily driving scenarios. This capability would make the Humble One extremely appealing.
However, since no further details have been made available, one can’t help but remain skeptical at this point. Like I mentioned before, there are many EV startups in California, all of which have been bragging about their innovative concepts for years but haven’t released any game-changing vehicles yet.
Ferrari, Piaggio, or Ford.
Maybe the combined expertise of these people will lead to an EV that will revolutionize the industry but until we get more details, it’s hard to assess this concept's potential.
Still, those who are sold by the information available can already place an order for the Humble One, which costs no less than $109,000, excluding additional taxes and options. According to the company, the SUV is set to enter production in 2024.
