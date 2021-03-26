2021 Ford F-150 vs. 2021 Ram 1500 Video Comparison Has Only One Winner

If you’re in the market for a half-ton pickup, Ford offers a pretty compelling one in the guise of the F-150. The 14th generation is smarter, cooler, and more efficient than its predecessor, but how does it stack up against its main competitors? After publishing a head-to-head video comparison against the 2021 Toyota Tundra a few days ago, the Ford Motor Company is now making a case for the F-150 over Ram's 1500.
The second head-to-head clip starts with best-in-class available payload, which is quoted at 3,325 pounds (1,508 kilograms) with the Regular Cab as long as it features 4x2, the 8-foot bed, 5.0-liter V8, Max Trailer Tow Package, and Heavy-Duty Payload Package. Ram, by comparison, offers up to 2,300 pounds (1,043 kilograms) because of its fancier rear suspension.
Coil springs instead of the more traditional leaf springs give the Ram 1500 pretty impressive ride quality for a light-duty pickup, and it gets even better with the optional air springs. Models equipped with air suspension further feature adjustable ride heights that aid fuel efficiency and off-road ability.
If towing is your thing, Ford also boasts best-in-class available towing at 14,000 pounds (6,350 kilograms) for the SuperCab or SuperCrew with 4x2, the 8-foot box, 3.5-liter V6, and Max Trailer Tow Package. The Ram isn’t too shabby either at 12,750 pounds (5,783 kilograms) with the 5.7-liter V8.
Ford further waxes lyrical about class-exclusive available trailer reverse guidance, a full hybrid instead of a mild-hybrid powertrain, and the Pro Power Onboard Generator that produces up to 7.2 kilowatts. PowerBoost is how the Blue Oval calls its hybridized V6, which features a 47-horsepower electric motor inside the Modular Hybrid 10-speed automatic transmission.
Something that Ford has somehow failed to mention in this video comparison is the starting price of its new truck. At $28,940 excluding destination charge for the XL trim, the F-150 is noticeably more affordable than the $32,595 Tradesman with the Quad Cab and 6’4” box. Stepping up to the SuperCab with the 6’5” bed, which is the closest equivalent to Ram’s base version of the 1500, levels up the F-150’s sticker price to $33,025 before options.
