Tuned Mustang GT Underestimates "Big Turbo" Golf GTI, Gets Completely Destroyed

Some say looks can be deceiving, while others claim that upgraded turbos can help with that. And the race we have here, which involves a current-generation Ford Mustang GT and an Mk7 Volkswagen Golf GTI , seems to deliver the perfect example of this. 6 photos



However, the GTI we have here is far from a factory machine. As such, its 2.0-liter turbo-four, which delivers 217 hp in factory form, has been gifted with a custom turbocharger, as well as a few other mods, such as a cold air intake.



And while the piece of footage below, which briefly takes us under the hood, doesn't mention the new output figure, GTIs of the sort can be taken past 400 horsepower without requiring bank-breaking mods.



As for the 2019



And while the Golf packs the six-speed dual-clutch DSG tranny, the Mustang comes with a ten-speed automatic, so it puts up a respectable fight in this department. Then again, while checking the mediocre-quality soundtrack of the clip for clues can be a tricky pathway, it seems like the Mustang driver did not make the most out of the tranny's manual mode (think, early shifts).



Of course, things are anything but balanced as far as the scale footprint is concerned, with the muscle coupe being some 880 lbs (400 kg) meatier than the spicy compact.



The two raced on multiple occasions and the rolling starts meant the FWD traction drawback. Please keep in mind to steer clear of such street brawls and use the drag strip instead.



As for the outcome of the sprinting battle, well, things must be pretty clear by now.



