“Sleeper” Ford Fusion Stuns MKZ Sibling, Lays Claim to 11.5-Second World Record

Ford just announced that after the North American Fusion, its European Mondeo sibling will also be sent in search of greener pastures from 2022. And so, in this context, we bring you with bittersweet affection the news that a Fusion Sport laid claim to a drag racing world record earlier this month.
Although substantial changes aren’t sudden or even obvious at times, we’re facing tremendous transformations across the entire automotive industry. As such, traditional sedans are taking a big hit in the face of changing customer preferences towards everything related to crossovers, SUVs, and trucks.
With models like the Lincoln Continental, MKZ, or the Fusion already in search of car Valhalla, it was naturally only a matter of time before their Old Continent cousin followed suit. And the rumor mill is, of course, running rampant about the upcoming Mondeo/Fusion Evos successor that will join the high riding club.
So, it’s a sort of consolation when someone takes the Fusion platform to new levels, showing that Blue Oval’s series wasn’t entirely a mistake; it was just made obsolete by the changing times. Of course, even though this crimson 2017 Fusion Sport unit looks stock on the outside, it’s actually a proper “sleeper” said to come with more than 500 horsepower under the hood.
Those ponies come courtesy of the hard work performed by tuning specialists, so the 2.7-liter EcoBoost-powered sedan now packs a full bolt-on, reworked MKZ turbos by Revolution Turbos from Ocala, Florida, an E85 tune, and much more. By the way, down below, we also embedded a video from the owner's official YT channel, with dyno proof that it’s capable of 531 hp and 493 lb-ft (668 Nm) of twist.
And we also have some great action, courtesy of the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel. Which, by the way, lays claim to a possible world record for the Blue Oval sedan during the recent NMRA Spring Break Shootout that took place at the Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida.
Ironically, the other contender is the MKZ brother from the Lincoln mother, and the custom Fusion Sport gaps its sibling bus lengths apart as it reaches the end of the strip with a quarter-mile ET of 11.51 seconds at 116 mph (over 186 kph). Frankly, it’s a much proper sendoff into the limelight than what Ford had for the series.
