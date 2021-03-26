“Sleeper” Ford Fusion Stuns MKZ Sibling, Lays Claim to 11.5-Second World Record

More on this:

1 Six-Second Big Block Chevy “Green Mamba” RX-7 Gaps All, Save for Rocket Camaro

2 Tuned Ford Focus Uses Precision NX2 Turbo to Stun Both Truck and Rival Hatch

3 1982 Ford Fairmont Running 8.6s on Turbo LS Swap Is the Ultimate Sleeper

4 S197 Roush Ford Mustang Has Stick Shift Photo Finishes Against Golf and AMG E 63

5 Here’s the Proper Way to Put Down Stock Coyote Mustang After Third-Gear Wheelie