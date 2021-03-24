Obscure 1966 Plymouth Belvedere Hardtop Was Customized for Drag Racing Glory

Entitling itself as the “world’s largest collector car auction company,” Mecum is keen on supporting its reputation with as many events as possible. The auctioneer just wrapped the Glendale, Arizona event with an influx of over $42 million, and now it’s already time to prepare for the next major outing.
From April 8th through 10th, Mecum is set to return to Houston, Texas’ NRG Center for the tenth time in a row as it diligently prepares a huge roster of around “1,000 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, exotics, trucks, Hot Rods, Resto Mods and more.”
Naturally, there’s a big crop of stars that will have everyone focused, but this time around, we decided to dig up one of those obscure models that might turn out to be a prized no reserve gem in the making. We're talking about this 1966 Plymouth Belvedere 2-Door Hardtop sporting a tasty red paint job and a few secrets that could potentially turn its future owner into a glorious classic car quarter-mile racer.
1968 was the intermediate model year for the sixth generation Plymouth Belvedere series, a nameplate that certainly doesn’t command the same attention as the usual suspects, such as the Superbird, Road Runner, or Barracuda.
Granted, there’s one Belvedere that stands out in any crowd, but this time around, we’re not dealing with a 1964 Hemi Belvedere (remember when race variants decimated the Daytona rivals for a one-two-three win?).
Instead, this Belvedere Hardtop decided to attract its next owner with a slightly different set of qualities. First and foremost, it has been lovingly restored to the point of looking way better than the first moment it came out the factory gates. Yes, we admit, we’re suckers for crimson and black exterior/interior combinations.
But that’s not all, because the Belvedere is also ready to shame potential rivals with a built 440ci (7.2L) engine that will deliver a sonorous grunt through its Hooker spaghetti headers and 3-inch (7.62 cm) exhaust pipes.
As far as we can tell, everything is neatly arranged for some drag racing glory, with a line lock for the front disc brakes, Mickey Thompson Skinny front tires, rear slicks on American Racing mag wheels, and even an extra set of alloys and tires for street duties.
