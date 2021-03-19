“Big Oly,” Probably the Most Notorious Classic Ford Bronco, Comes Up for Sale

Because of the level of attention that surrounds every move the Blue Oval makes with the reinvented 2021 Bronco, there’s probably no better moment to try and snatch the best quotation for a classic example at an auction. Case in point, Mecum’s 34th Original Spring Classic Indianapolis event coming this May, where the most famous original Broncos of them all will be up for grabs.
The auction house is currently busy with the Glendale, Arizona event, but that doesn’t mean it’s not preparing for the interesting things to come. And what better way to highlight the upcoming Indianapolis auction (May 14th through 22nd) than bringing out something very special from the personal collection of Parnelli Jones?
Actually, that’s a bit of an understatement, considering that we’re talking about the 1969 Ford Bronco affectionately nicknamed “Big Oly” as it was indicted into the off-road history books. Yes, it’s the very example Parnelli Jones and Bill Stroppe guided to victory at the 1971 and 1972 Baja 1000 races (as well as the 1973 Baja 500 and Mint 400), and Mecum calls it “the world’s most famous Ford Bronco.”
Created from a stock example of the 1969 Bronco and plastered all over with the famous Olympia Brewing Company livery, Big Oly is also credited with the impressive achievement of forever changing “the design principles and construction for off-road racers.”
As far as performance goes, it is powered by a 351ci (5.7L) Ford Windsor V8 that churns out 390 hp hooked to a reworked Ford C6 B&M hydro transmission. Spectacular livery aside, Big Oly clearly made a sensation from the get-go, thanks to its huge wing-up top, fiberglass and aluminum body, and huge suspension travel.
Since its glory days, it has been safely kept within the personal collection of Jones. It has only been taken out for important events like the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance or the meeting with former Mexican president Vicente Fox Quesada, among others. Now, it seems Big Oly is just about ready to start a brand-new chapter in its famous life.
Actually, that’s a bit of an understatement, considering that we’re talking about the 1969 Ford Bronco affectionately nicknamed “Big Oly” as it was indicted into the off-road history books. Yes, it’s the very example Parnelli Jones and Bill Stroppe guided to victory at the 1971 and 1972 Baja 1000 races (as well as the 1973 Baja 500 and Mint 400), and Mecum calls it “the world’s most famous Ford Bronco.”
Created from a stock example of the 1969 Bronco and plastered all over with the famous Olympia Brewing Company livery, Big Oly is also credited with the impressive achievement of forever changing “the design principles and construction for off-road racers.”
As far as performance goes, it is powered by a 351ci (5.7L) Ford Windsor V8 that churns out 390 hp hooked to a reworked Ford C6 B&M hydro transmission. Spectacular livery aside, Big Oly clearly made a sensation from the get-go, thanks to its huge wing-up top, fiberglass and aluminum body, and huge suspension travel.
Since its glory days, it has been safely kept within the personal collection of Jones. It has only been taken out for important events like the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance or the meeting with former Mexican president Vicente Fox Quesada, among others. Now, it seems Big Oly is just about ready to start a brand-new chapter in its famous life.