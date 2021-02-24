Red and Black 1988 Dodge Power Ram Would Be a Hoot If Not for Something Fishy

Ram’s slow but steady rise to stardom went through many different stages before it became a standalone automaker, so many of its classic iterations remain inextricably linked to the Dodge branding. Some prefer it this way, even if sometimes it creates confusion. But this 1988 example got us puzzled from a completely different point of view.
Dodge’s final generation of the D/W series overlapped with the decision to call the popular trucks “Dodge Ram,” a denomination that lasted until 2010 when Ram Trucks was spun off from Dodge. That easily creates confusion, especially since the company also used the Dodge Power Ram designation, but it can be explained quite easily.
Basically, the Dodge D/W series became the Dodge Ram (D for two-wheel drive) and Dodge Power Ram (or W for four-wheel drive). The rest is history, as they say. However, this particular example of a 1988 Dodge Power Ram that’s on sale at the upcoming GAA Classic Cars auction in Greensboro, North Carolina, got us puzzled when looking at its backstory.
At first glance, we’re dealing with a thoroughly customized unit featuring a menacing all-black attire with touches of red (badge, lettering on the tailgate, rims, even parts of the exhaust) for a little bit of contrast. The theme continues inside, albeit with the cabin featuring a lot more of the crimson shade.
The truck hides a lot of surprises, though. One would be the 440ci (7.2-liter) engine that got bored and treated to an Edelbrock carburetor, COMP performance camshafts, and Roller rocker arms so it can properly send all the grunt through the automatic transmission to the 4x4 driveline.
Another aspect that's plainly obvious has to do with the off-road-ready setup that includes a six-inch (15-cm) Skyjacker Suspensions lift or the blinged-out alloys wrapped in brand new Nitto Tire Terra Grapplers.
But, as it turns out, there’s something very fishy about this vehicle’s stint on Planet Earth, as the consigner warns us about a couple of reports from Carfax and AutoCheck that indicate potential tampering with the mileage as well as an accident that allegedly left the vehicle overturned.
