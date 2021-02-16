5 One of Two 2008 Chevy Corvette Daytona Pace Cars Goes to Auction, Has 29 Miles

1978 Mercedes-Benz Unimog 416 Could Make Any Humvee Aficionado Green With Envy

Mecum has prepared another huge sale for its upcoming Glendale, Arizona, event scheduled for March 18-20. Among the 1,200-strong vehicle roster, one can probably find just about anything, from classic Mustangs to any-type-of-terrain conquering machines. 13 photos



Few nameplates can assume such honor, but Mercedes-Benz' Unimog is certainly chief among them. After all, the family of multi-purpose all-wheel drive medium trucks has been in production since 1948 and has never backed away from any duty, be it a



What we have here is a classic, in more ways than it meets the eye. First of all, it was born way back in 1978, so it’s almost halfway between today’s designs and its original incarnation from before Daimler AG took over. But, as faith had it ordained, it’s no ordinary Unimog either. The 1978 Unimog 416 that can be



Actually, we could call this a dual color since just about the same quantity of elements comes in a contrasting black hue; just to make sure the new owner will be in tune with the latest fashion, probably. Sitting up high in the cabin is a pair of grey seats and an protruding cover for the Type 352 5.7-liter inline-six diesel engine, probably to make sure everyone understands that a forward control vehicle comes with its own compromises.



The engine gets hooked to the four-wheel-drive system through a manual transmission with a grand total of 20 forward and eight reverse gears, which might turn any



And don't even get us started on the titillating sensations provided by the folding top cab or the shared experience for the passengers sitting in the bed on the six-person bench.

