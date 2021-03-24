1969 Buick GS 400 vs. 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Drag Race Is a Photo Finish

In this week's drag racing footage from the Pure Stock Muscle Car series, a Buick GS 400 and a Chevrolet Chevelle SS, both from 1969, are paired on the track. And it's a photo finish!
The Buick Gran Sport and Chevy Chevelle are two of the coolest GM-made muscle cars from late 1969, albeit notably different. The Gran Sport was, at the time, the most luxurious sports coupe from General Motors. Cadillacs were the only GMs that offered more opulence, but they lacked the performance.
The 400 was the range-topping trim in 1968 and 1969. The number obviously stands for the big 400-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) V8 engine under the hood. It was officially rated at 340 horsepower and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm) of torque, but like most muscle cars from the era, the output was likely underreported for lower insurance rates. The GS 400 was replaced by the 455 in 1970 when Buick introduced the larger 7.5-liter V8.
The Chevy Chevelle SS wasn't as fancy as the Gran Sport in terms of equipment and premium features, but it was just as exciting under the hood. Powered by a 396-cubic-inch (6.5-liter) V8, the "SS" badge was backed by 375 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) of twist. A bit more oomph, but a bit less torque than the Gran Sport 400.
The quarter-mile duel is as close as they get. Both drivers snap off the line with solid precision. The classic coupes charge toward 100 mph (161 kph) with their noses up in the air. The Chevelle gains a slight advantage half-way through the race, but the Gran Sport inches closer toward the finish line.
The Chevy wins with a 14.41-second run, but it's a photo finish with the Buick crossing the line only 0.22 seconds behind. The Chevelle also wins the trap speed battle at 99.67 vs. 95.64 mph (160.4 vs. 153.9 kph).
Make sure you watch the video until the end because there's a second race between the GS 400 and a 1969 Hurst Oldsmobile fitted with the big 7.5-liter V8 (good for 380 horsepower). Not surprisingly, the Hurst takes the checkered flag first with a 0.34-second gap.
The 400 was the range-topping trim in 1968 and 1969. The number obviously stands for the big 400-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) V8 engine under the hood. It was officially rated at 340 horsepower and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm) of torque, but like most muscle cars from the era, the output was likely underreported for lower insurance rates. The GS 400 was replaced by the 455 in 1970 when Buick introduced the larger 7.5-liter V8.
The Chevy Chevelle SS wasn't as fancy as the Gran Sport in terms of equipment and premium features, but it was just as exciting under the hood. Powered by a 396-cubic-inch (6.5-liter) V8, the "SS" badge was backed by 375 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) of twist. A bit more oomph, but a bit less torque than the Gran Sport 400.
The quarter-mile duel is as close as they get. Both drivers snap off the line with solid precision. The classic coupes charge toward 100 mph (161 kph) with their noses up in the air. The Chevelle gains a slight advantage half-way through the race, but the Gran Sport inches closer toward the finish line.
The Chevy wins with a 14.41-second run, but it's a photo finish with the Buick crossing the line only 0.22 seconds behind. The Chevelle also wins the trap speed battle at 99.67 vs. 95.64 mph (160.4 vs. 153.9 kph).
Make sure you watch the video until the end because there's a second race between the GS 400 and a 1969 Hurst Oldsmobile fitted with the big 7.5-liter V8 (good for 380 horsepower). Not surprisingly, the Hurst takes the checkered flag first with a 0.34-second gap.