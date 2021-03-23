Own a Piece of History With Bianchi’s First Carbon Gravel Bike, the 2021 Arcadex

New 1983 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Junior Is an Enticing Addition to the Collection

Kid-sized versions of cars and motorcycles are not a novel idea, but they never lose their appeal. Add a classic in impeccable, brand-new condition into the mix, and the appeal has the potential to reach even higher quotas. 11 photos



As noted above, this is the 1983 model year.



The Junior is a single-seater powered by an 83cc Honda engine producing 2 hp. For safety reasons, it has two speed modes: 6 kph (3.7 mph) or a maximum of 25 kph (15.5 mph). Power goes to the front wheels clad in pneumatic tires via a three-speed manual transmission. In terms of delivering the closest thing to the real driving experience, this definitely beats what you could get your kid from a supermarket today.



Painted bright red over a black leather combo interior, this is also the closest thing to a Porsche for kids, down to the Fuchs wheels and the iconic rear spoiler. As with other established marques, Porsche built and sold these to instill the love of Porsche in future customers



The listing notes that this particular example has just 10 km (6 miles) on the odometer, so if what we’ve been told by Pixar in Toy Story is true, it’s high time it got a kid to love it as it deserves to be loved. One dealer from Germany is probably counting on it. Elferspot , which specializes in new and used Porsches, sells a 1983 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Junior that is best described as a must-have collector’s item. The mini-car is brand new, in impeccable condition, and would come to complete any Porsche collector’s fleet—in addition to making their kid happy.As noted above, this is the 1983 model year. Porsche made only some 200 examples of this car back in the ‘80s, so it’s a rare get . Pricing at the time was around $4,500, which is roughly $12,000 in today’s money. It was expensive back then, and it is expensive today, as well: the listing has it at €16,900, meaning just a hair over $20,000. That’s real, adult-size car type of money.The Junior is a single-seater powered by an 83cc Honda engine producing 2 hp. For safety reasons, it has two speed modes: 6 kph (3.7 mph) or a maximum of 25 kph (15.5 mph). Power goes to the front wheels clad in pneumatic tires via a three-speed manual transmission. In terms of delivering the closest thing to the real driving experience, this definitely beats what you could get your kid from a supermarket today.Painted bright red over a black leather combo interior, this is also the closest thing to a Porsche for kids, down to the Fuchs wheels and the iconic rear spoiler. As with other established marques, Porsche built and sold these to instill the love of Porsche in future customers from a very young age . Plus, it’s always nice when you and your kid match wheels.The listing notes that this particular example has just 10 km (6 miles) on the odometer, so if what we’ve been told by Pixar in Toy Story is true, it’s high time it got a kid to love it as it deserves to be loved.

