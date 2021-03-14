5 BMW K 75 Balance Bike by Roel van Heur Will Make You Sorry You’re Not a Kid

The Tiniest Indian for the Tiniest Rider: 1969 Indian MM5A Selling at No Reserve

It’s not very often that you come across a vintage piece for the youngest member of the rider family, so this is a rare occasion on this count only. A 1969 Indian kiddie motorcycle is about to cross the auction block. 8 photos



As luck would have it, one is about to cross the auction block and it’s the perfect combo of vintage style, kiddie-level performance and a very personal touch. This 1969 Indian MM5A has had only one owner until 2020, and the father of the owner hand-painted an Indian headdress logo on the tank right after acquisition.



The item, currently listed with



The Indian Mini Mini was designed for kids aged 4 to 5 and came with rear learning wheels, which this item no longer has. The 50cc engine develops 1.5 hp and a top speed of 10 to 12 mph (16-19 kph). Gas mileage is an impressive 200 miles per gallon (1.18 L/100km). The bike has a centrifugal clutch but no transmission, a twist throttle and two hand brakes. Selling for just $249 when new, it sits at 18 inches (45.7 cm) tall and weighs 57 pounds (26 kg).



Back in the '60s, Indian also offered kiddie motorcycles. The goal was a double one: to get older riders into spending more time with their kids and share their joy of riding with them, and to get the younger riders into Indian, or at least familiarized with the Indian brand as early as possible. The MM5A, also known as the Indian Mini Mini is one such example.

