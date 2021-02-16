Ferrari 330 P2 Junior by De La Chapelle Is Now World’s Most Expensive Kiddie Car

In the world of luxury automobiles, a very special place is occupied by children’s cars. Far from being just toys, these kiddie cars are almost always meant to be small-size companions to the parents’ vehicles, whose prestige they share.
That said, it’s not uncommon for these children’s cars to sell for incredibly high amounts of money, whether they’re brand new or decades-old. Even in this context, this was an unexpected surprise: one late ‘90s Ferrari by French maker De La Chapelle became the world’s most expensive, after an auction over the weekend.
On February 13, RM Sotheby’s held the Paris sale, which included several collectibles – including a Ferrari 330 P2 Junior for children. The item was marked as no reserve and was estimated to fetch between €5,000 and €10,000 ($6,100 and $12,100), which is still incredibly expensive but well within expectations for such an item. A bidding war ensued and, according to the New Atlas, the kiddie car went for more than ten times the highest estimate, with the hammer dropping at €110,000 ($133,500).
This makes this fully-functional and impeccable car toy the world’s most expensive, beating previous record holders: a 1958 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa replica by Modena Ferrarina Italia (only five of which still exist, and which sold for $126,500 in 2013) and an electric 1930 Bugatti Baby Type 52 (one of four, which sold in 2009 for $90,900). Both these had historic value and are a rarity, so the high price made sense.
By comparison, the highest price for Ferrari 330 P2 by De La Chapelle was $66,125 when one was sold at a charity auction in 2015. However, in that particular case, overbidding explained the high amount, since it was in the name of charity.
As for the new record holder, it was produced in 1990 and bears the serial number 28. It is powered by a 5.0 hp Honda engine and was built to order. It comes finished in Ferrari red with racing roundels with the number three, and is in impeccable condition. The auction house noted in the listing that it would fit just right in at the children’s events at Le Mans Classic, so maybe that’s where it will be making an appearance next.
