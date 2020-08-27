Aston Martin DB5 Junior Brings Vintage Fashion to the Modern Generation

Have you ever considered that childhood toys are sometimes just as valuable as their real-life counterparts?! We have a myriad of examples from around the world, but the latest one is very close to our car aficionado hearts. OK, it may be far-fetched to believe the new Aston Martin DB5 Junior will grow on (pun intended) to achieve the same level of fame as its original source of inspiration, but the automaker and its partner The Little Car Company are certainly pulling all the strings in that direction.
There is no better time like now to be a young-at-heart motoring enthusiast with a knack for British or French icons. We recently found out there were still some production units of the Bugatti Baby II left on the open market, while McLaren’s Senna hypercar shrunk down to electric toy level while costing a mere £375.
Aston Martin and The Little Car Company's new DB5 Junior qualifies somewhere in the middle of the timeline between the Baby’s reincarnation of the 1920s Bugatti Type 35 and the late 2017 McLaren Senna. It comes as an electric two-thirds scale recreation of the equally legendary Aston Martin DB5, produced in just 1059 examples between 1963 and 1965 (and an additional 25 via the 2020 DB5 Goldfinger Continuation Series).
Both partners have pledged to build the exact same number as the original, with the new DB5 Junior electric replica being offered in two release versions – the DB5 Junior and DB5 Vantage Junior. Owners of the real DB5 are the ones getting first dibs on the toy, with the added advantage of also getting a matching chassis inscription to their actual car.
Well, that’s thoughtful consideration all right, but nothing to be surprised about considering the level of focus involved with the recreation that took just 15 months for the partners to complete. Both companies are making sure everything will stay as accurate and authentic as possible, as the project was based on a 3D scan reference of an original Aston Martin DB5.
The DB5 Junior is just three meters (around 118 inches) long and a mere 1.1 meters (43.3 in.) wide but we can bet adults will jump at the occasion of squeezing in just as much as their teenagers and kids. Aston Martin specifically came up with the proportions to make sure both generations can enjoy the ride, including side by side.
Total dry weight is a mere 270 kg (595 pounds) thanks to the aluminum chassis and composite body construction, while propulsion is fully electric via an electric motor delivering 5kW / 6.7 bhp to the rear axle for a quick and torquey sprint to the 30 mph top speed.
Honoring the original, the DB5 Junior has been presented in a Silver Birch exterior paint scheme with an all-black leather interior and 10-inch wire wheels featuring a modern four-wheel disc brake set that also includes regenerative energy recuperation. Speaking of energy, there’s room for two removable (and easily swappable) battery packs that enable a range of 10 to 20 miles (16-32 km) each.
