Aston Martin DB5 Junior Brings Vintage Fashion to the Modern Generation

Have you ever considered that childhood toys are sometimes just as valuable as their real-life counterparts?! We have a myriad of examples from around the world, but the latest one is very close to our car aficionado hearts. OK, it may be far-fetched to believe the new Aston Martin DB5 Junior will grow on (pun intended) to achieve the same level of fame as its original source of inspiration, but the automaker and its partner The Little Car Company are certainly pulling all the strings in that direction.

12 photos