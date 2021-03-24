Rare 1991 Isdera Imperator 108i Is Looking for New, Nostalgic and Rich Owner

Woom UP 6 Is a Kids Hardtail e-MTB Worthy of Hanging With Older Siblings

There's nothing better to bring forth an unexpected wave of nostalgia than a pristine example of a very rare, purely ‘80s supercar. Like this Isdera Imperator 108i coming up for auction. 20 photos



If you’re the owner referenced in the headline, know that it will cross the auction block on April 23 as part of the “Les Grandes Marques à Monaco” sale in Monte Carlo. Bonhams estimates it will fetch between €500,000 and €700,000, which is roughly $591,000-$827,500 at today’s exchange rate. Isdera was a specialty automaker founded by Eberhard Schulz in 1981. Schulz had done work for Porsche and Mercedes-Benz and, in 1979, presented the latter with CW311 concept. They loved it but had no interest in bringing it into production, so Schulz got the green light and the backing to build his own, under his own brand.That CW311 concept would then become the Isdera Imperator 108i , the most famous model from this small boutique maker, along with the Commendatore. The company did, however, produce many more, and each was introduced to great fanfare at the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland.The Imperator also had the biggest production volume, with 30 examples built between 1984 and 1993. Each unit was custom made and hand-built for the client. The Imperator saw several modifications and improvements along the years, from the design to the powertrain.That means that this 1991 model, chassis no. W09108215KWJ02021, which rolled off the production line just two years before Isdera shut down for good, is an improved one. It still boasts the earlier Mercedes-Benz 5.0-liter M117 V8 engine and the same formula of fiberglass body on a tubular steel spaceframe. Still, design-wise, it is more refined and improved than previous examples. When new, the engine was capable of taking it to a top speed of 283 kph (176 mph) and from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in 5.0 seconds.To boot, this one is in pristine condition, having hardly been driven. It breathes 1980s retrofuturistic vibes, with its sharp but flowing design, gull-wing doors and pop-up headlights, and the periscope that was initially used in lieu of side mirrors.If you’re the owner referenced in the headline, know that it will cross the auction block on April 23 as part of the “Les Grandes Marques à Monaco” sale in Monte Carlo. Bonhams estimates it will fetch between €500,000 and €700,000, which is roughly $591,000-$827,500 at today’s exchange rate.

