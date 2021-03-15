One-of-Three 1979 Corvette C3 Stolen From Locked Garage, Owner Is Heartbroken

Despite what movies tell you, car thieves have no honor, and they definitely have no scruples regarding their next target. Just ask the owner (ex-owner?) of one very special Corvette from New Zealand.
The Gibson Herald reports that Steve Woolston is the owner of one of only three 1979 Corvette C3s in the country, which puts him in a very select and small group of car owners. As if that wasn’t enough, this particular car comes with a touching story. Woolston bought it when he was 30 after selling his boat, and he used to drive it on a daily basis.
Some time later, Woolston had to travel across the country and abroad for work, so the C3 remained in his hometown of Gisborne. When he returned home, he talked to some friends, and they lent him their garage so he could start fixing it.
That is where the story takes a turn for the worst. While the friends were away on a mini-vacation, thieves broke into the locked garage and stole the silver-and-black car. Woolston believes he was targeted because the C3 wasn’t running at the time, so they couldn’t have dropped by accidentally and made off in it. The thieves disabled security cameras and most likely came with a trailer to haul it away.
“It wasn't driveable,” he tells the publication. "I had parts of the engine off and the ignition wiring needed to be finished off, bits and pieces like that.”
Woolston has reported the theft to the police and, as expected, took his story online on social media. The response has been so overwhelming that he tells the publication that “the whole country is upset” about what has happened to him.
For now, all that’s left for Woolston to do is hope he gets his ‘Vette back in one piece. “It's not a little car but who knows what condition it is in now,” he says. “It's useless to whoever stole it. They can't register it and the serial numbers on the chassis have been reported. It's flagged nationwide as a stolen vehicle.”
Here's hoping the internet can work its magic again and reunite this man and his Corvette again.
Some time later, Woolston had to travel across the country and abroad for work, so the C3 remained in his hometown of Gisborne. When he returned home, he talked to some friends, and they lent him their garage so he could start fixing it.
That is where the story takes a turn for the worst. While the friends were away on a mini-vacation, thieves broke into the locked garage and stole the silver-and-black car. Woolston believes he was targeted because the C3 wasn’t running at the time, so they couldn’t have dropped by accidentally and made off in it. The thieves disabled security cameras and most likely came with a trailer to haul it away.
“It wasn't driveable,” he tells the publication. "I had parts of the engine off and the ignition wiring needed to be finished off, bits and pieces like that.”
Woolston has reported the theft to the police and, as expected, took his story online on social media. The response has been so overwhelming that he tells the publication that “the whole country is upset” about what has happened to him.
For now, all that’s left for Woolston to do is hope he gets his ‘Vette back in one piece. “It's not a little car but who knows what condition it is in now,” he says. “It's useless to whoever stole it. They can't register it and the serial numbers on the chassis have been reported. It's flagged nationwide as a stolen vehicle.”
Here's hoping the internet can work its magic again and reunite this man and his Corvette again.