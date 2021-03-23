1968 Chevy Chevelle SS Is One Fresh Build, Corvette ZR1 Engine Makes It Tick

If you happened to catch the last live SEMA event of our time, in 2019, then the 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle SS restomod we have here might seem familiar. It was shown back then on the floor of the event, and it is now getting ready to go under the Mecum hammer in May.
The fact this thing was shown for the first time in 2019 means it is one of the freshest of its kind on the market, if not the freshest. It is the work of a Nanuet, New York-based shop going by the name SIX12 Auto Worx, and it is simply delicious to look at.
The red over purple machine looks wider on the hips than a regular Chevelle because it simply is so. Six inches (152 mm) of extra metal were added to the sides for the build to better accommodate the Hotchkis sport suspension with electronic coilovers and the wheels that make the thing move. At each corner, the special, staggered pieces of metal, sized 19 and 20 inches front and rear, respectively, are shod in Toyo Proxes tires and perfectly round up the look of the car.
Inside, we are treated to a black universe, with leather all over, and a set of Stewart Warner gauges in the dashboard.
The smooth exterior is nothing but deceit, though, as this thing is a true monster. Under the hood, the shop hid “the most powerful engine ever offered in a Chevy production vehicle,” as the bowtie carmaker describes it. That would be the 6.2-liter LT5 one usually gets in the Corvette ZR1.
The numbers for it are, as you know, mind-boggling: the thing sends 755 hp and 715 lb-ft (968 Nm) of torque to the wheels, but sadly we are not being told what that means in terms of acceleration and speed in this particular application.
Mecum does not give an estimate as to how much the car is expected to fetch during the sale.
