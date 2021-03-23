This Gorgeous 1971 Dodge Charger R/T Six-Pack Is a Forgotten Movie Car

More on this:

1 A Custom DeLorean Time Machine With Original Parts from the Movie Is for Sale

2 Zack Snyder’s Justice League Features Additional Batmobile Action Scenes

3 Ride Like a Don in 1950 Cadillac Fleetwood 75 Limousine From "The Godfather"

4 The DeLorean DMC-12 From Back to the Future Gets Its Own Docuseries

5 Holding Out Hope for Fast 9 Is Rather Pointless Right Now