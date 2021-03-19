Zack Snyder’s Justice League Features Additional Batmobile Action Scenes

DC Comics fans got a real treat earlier this week when Zack Snyder’s Justice League began streaming on HBO Max. The visionary director got the chance to finish the movie he wanted to make and in turn, we can finally forget all about the theatrical release. That one was re-shot by Joss Whedon almost in its entirety after Snyder stepped down because of a family tragedy.
After seeing all four hours of the so-called “Snyder Cut,” we’re happy to tell you that the movie does not disappoint. It is vastly different from the theatrical release, sharing only a few scenes/consequences with that movie, all of which were originally shot by Snyder.
Now, without getting into any spoilers, we just have to say how thrilled we were to see the DCEU Batmobile kick some serious behind in a whole bunch of additional action sequences. To be fair, some of the scenes shot by Snyder involving the Batmobile were pretty violent, hence the Snyder Cut’s R-rating (the theatrical release was PG-13).
Overall, you’ll get to spend more time with the world’s most popular superhero car, and that can only be viewed as a plus.
The DCEU’s Batmobile is quite different from all the other iterations that came before. It’s nothing like the one from Batman and Batman Returns (Michael Keaton) or Batman Forever (Val Kilmer). Maybe it’s a little like the Tumbler used in the Dark Knight Trilogy by Christopher Nolan, in the sense that both look like they could handle themselves off-road.
Unlike the Tumbler though, the DCEU’s Batmobile is a lot more streamlined in its design. It’s also huge, measuring 20 feet (6 meters) in length and 12 feet (3.65 meters) in width. As for what it could do, well, let’s just say it’s got so many weapons and gadgets that it would put any Bond Car to shame.
For the purposes of fighting Steppenwolf’s troops in the Snyder Cut, Batman fitted the car with a real arsenal of weapons. It was pretty much a one-vehicle army.
