A Custom DeLorean Time Machine With Original Parts from the Movie Is for Sale

The latest Discovery+ series, Expedition: Back to the Future, puts the spotlight back on the iconic DeLorean DMC-12 for the ultimate quest, that of finding the “perfect time machine.” It has been found and has just been listed at auction.
As you probably know if you’re a true Back to the Future fan, Expedition Unknown host Josh Gates and original star Christopher Lloyd have joined forces for this new special series on Discovery+. The goal of the series is to track down the other five DMC-12s used in the production of the three films, in order to find the “perfect” one. In partnership with Michael J. Fox, the other co-lead in the franchise, they will then sell it to the highest bidder for charity.
Expedition: Back to the Future premiered earlier this month. Riding high on the wave of attention, the car they will have uncovered by the time the series ends has already been listed for sale with CharityBuzz – and it’s a beauty!
While Gates and Lloyd aimed to find the other five hero cars used to shoot the film (the main one is at the Peterson Automotive Museum in LA), this one offered at auction is not one of them. Instead, it is a one-off, fully custom built by Danny Botkin, Kevin Pike, and Joe Walser, with original parts from the stunt car used in the first Back to the Future installment. Specifically, it features the original flux capacitor.
Based on a 1981 model year with the three-speed automatic transmission, this vehicle has been featured extensively on the new Discovery+ series. As promised, it was donated by the network at the end of the production, and all profits from the sale will go straight to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, into Parkinson’s research.
In addition to the flux capacitor, the vehicle also has a fully functional remote control with start, throttle, brake, steering and power down functions, to be used for demonstrations only, a vintage alarm clock, a smoke machine, a digital speedo, and a Roentgen meter to keep an eye on radiation produced by the plutonium in the flux capacitor.
Bidding ends on April 15, and the highest estimate is $500,000. As of the time of press, this Time Machine already has $125,000 in bids and reserve hasn’t even been met. For this kind of money, you’d be justified to expect at least some time travel, but this vehicle won’t even take you anywhere in the present that fast. But you get something better: a unique collectible and the knowledge of having done a good deed.
Expedition: Back to the Future premiered earlier this month. Riding high on the wave of attention, the car they will have uncovered by the time the series ends has already been listed for sale with CharityBuzz – and it’s a beauty!
While Gates and Lloyd aimed to find the other five hero cars used to shoot the film (the main one is at the Peterson Automotive Museum in LA), this one offered at auction is not one of them. Instead, it is a one-off, fully custom built by Danny Botkin, Kevin Pike, and Joe Walser, with original parts from the stunt car used in the first Back to the Future installment. Specifically, it features the original flux capacitor.
Based on a 1981 model year with the three-speed automatic transmission, this vehicle has been featured extensively on the new Discovery+ series. As promised, it was donated by the network at the end of the production, and all profits from the sale will go straight to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, into Parkinson’s research.
In addition to the flux capacitor, the vehicle also has a fully functional remote control with start, throttle, brake, steering and power down functions, to be used for demonstrations only, a vintage alarm clock, a smoke machine, a digital speedo, and a Roentgen meter to keep an eye on radiation produced by the plutonium in the flux capacitor.
Bidding ends on April 15, and the highest estimate is $500,000. As of the time of press, this Time Machine already has $125,000 in bids and reserve hasn’t even been met. For this kind of money, you’d be justified to expect at least some time travel, but this vehicle won’t even take you anywhere in the present that fast. But you get something better: a unique collectible and the knowledge of having done a good deed.