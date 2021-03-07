The DeLorean DMC-12 From Back to the Future Gets Its Own Docuseries

The DMC-12 is the only car DeLorean produced and, despite a short-lived existence and only half-decent public reception, it is today one of the most iconic cars in history. Its icon status was solidified, as you must know, by its appearance in the ‘80s films Back to the Future.
Amid reports that the DeLorean DMC-12 is coming back in one form or another, here’s one for the nostalgic in you: Discovery+ has a new docuseries around the iconic car, and it stars mad genius Doc himself, Christopher Lloyd. Called Expedition: Back to the Future, it will premiere on the channel on March 15 and span four episodes.
You can see a trailer for it at the bottom of the page. Expedition Unknown host Josh Gates summons Lloyd’s help in tracking down the DMC-12 used in the film – the other DMC-12, that is, because the main car is at the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. To his surprise, he finds out that the movie actually employed seven vehicles in total, so his mission is to find the other six.
With Lloyd by his side, he will travel to Los Angeles, Houston, New York and Orlando, interview cast members (including Michael J. Fox, who played Marty) and producers, directors and writers, and a wide variety of DeLorean specialists and DeLorean superfans. His goal is ultimately a very noble one: of the six DeLoreans, the “perfect time machine” will be selected and auctioned off by Fox, with benefits heading to his Michael J. Fox Foundation.
As for the trailer, don’t head into it expecting some big revelations off the bat. In fact, the only big reveal included in the preview is the fact that seven vehicles were used during production and that Christopher Lloyd is so old that he uses a flip phone and has no idea phones can connect to the Internet. Expedition: Back to the Future is presented as a funny, light docuseries with perhaps more than a fair share of scripted comedy, but here’s to hoping it will rise to expectations in terms of awesome DeLorean content.
