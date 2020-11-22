Back to the Future DeLorean Time Machine Gets Meticulous Scale Restoration

Throughout its movie career, the Back to the Future DeLorean DMC-12 has been through a lot. Not only was it left looking like Frankenstein's monster after all the time-traveling equipment was added, but it carried everything through the centuries of time travel and drove in eras where paved roads weren't a thing. Thus, it deserves a bit of TLC.
DeLorean time machine builds are pretty popular and gets big money at auctions, but today, we're dealing with a miniature restoration. Model car re-building is like watching an ASMR video without the funny-looking microphone with ears or the whispering. And at the end of it all, you're left with a nice-looking display piece instead of a bunch of weird props and some weird comments.
ASMR tangent aside, the YouTube channel Good Restore has gained a lot of traction doing models of famous cars, especially ones from movies. And with the DeLorean being an icon, this clip is sure to have lots of people geeking out over every detail.
As usual, the model car gets a complete tear-down and the parts are cleaned. Paint stripper can be used to remove layers of crust and (fake) dirt. The miniature expert re-paints some of the parts and creates realistic-looking upholstery, carpets, and even the wiring for the core. And if you've got a DMC-12 toy around the house that's in need of a flux capacitor, you'll need to watch this video. The one complaint we have is that the bodywork doesn't look like aluminum, but that's impossible to do on a toy.
Six cars were used during the filming of the Back to the Future trilogy. Of course, replicas a lot more abundant. Movie prop makers used whatever parts they could get their hands on, so the back had old aircraft parts and the plutonium reactor was a 1967 Dodge hubcap, which later got replaced by a coffee grinder when "Mr. Fusion" was installed.
