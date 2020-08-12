Two Brand New DeLorean DMC-12s Locked Away in a Barn Are the Find of the Week

5 Girl Finding Out Parents Bought a DeLorean Is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today

The DeLorean DMC-12, often referred to as the oddest and still very captivating chapter in automotive industry, the futuristic-looking car that promised so much and delivered mostly disappointment. Two such cars could now be yours. 6 photos



Not one but two of them have popped up for sale, after being locked away in a California barn when they were still very much brand new. As in, truly brand new: one of them has a mere 14 miles (22.5 km) on the clock. Yes, there’s a “but” coming: it’s barely been driven but it is also partially disassembled, according to the seller.



Both cars are 1981 model-year examples with consecutive VINs, and have manual transmission. DeLoreans with automatic transmission were perhaps the most hated of the bunch, since the auto was said to suck the life out of the car completely.



The second DMC-12 available here has 1,623 miles (2,612 km) on the odometer and is, as per the listing on



If you're in the market for a piece of '80s nostalgia (and you're in the Lake Elsinore, California area), you're in luck – as long as you're willing to double the stakes. The seller is adamant these DMC-12s sell as a pair, but on the upside, he's only asking $50,000 for them. Considering a running, excellent-condition, low-mileage DeLorean usually sells for this amount, and assuming the seller is honest in the listing, this could be a very good deal for someone looking for their next resto project.

