Half-Scale Tesla Cybertruck Attempts DeLorean Drag Race, Planets Don't Align

We've seen some weird drag races in our time, and we're pretty sure you have too. Some people take pride in having the oddest pairs square it up on the drag strip, and we can't say we don't encourage them.
Thanks to the Internet, it's never been easier to see performance cars doing their thing. You used to have to go through the bother of waking up in the morning, taking a shower, putting on clothes, and driving to a venue that's usually not that close to home, but not anymore. Now, all you need to do is wake up, reach out for your phone, and you're ready.
This increased exposure means that watching two performance cars going at it can become somewhat boring. Unless at least one of the contenders is a new model or one you particularly care for, you might lose interest quickly or decide not to watch at all.
Well, the thought of a Tesla Cybertruck taking part in a drag race is surely keeping a lot of people awake at night, be they Tesla fans or Corvette owners dreading the day they'll get trampled on by a stock pickup truck.
We have no way of knowing just how well the Cybertruck will do in this type of competition once it eventually comes out, but rest assured that we'll find out in no time as its first owners are probably already itching to give it a go. In the meantime, though, all we have to work with are the replicas made by some enthusiasts.
Obviously, apart from their looks, these reproductions have nothing in common with the actual product - the one you see here even more so since it's only a half-scale model. Even so, unlike other replicas that use diesel engines, this one is fully electric. And even though it's tiny, it can still fit two people inside.
The 1:2 Cybertruck is made by the guys at Hacksmith Industries, famous for all sorts of weird contraptions that are more fun than useful. Their Cybertruck makes no exception, though as the clip proves it's perfectly capable of at least attempting donuts or pulling a full-size trailer.
Can it drag race, though? Well, the answer is yes and no. Lined up against the color-matched DeLorean DMC-12, the miniature Cybertruck launches well off the line and appears to hold level with the silver sports car - that's the "yes" part. But then the "no" immediately kicks in.
The truck slows down and comes to a complete halt as the DeLorean continues its acceleration run oblivious to the technical problems of its competitor. Some vibrations and a clunking noise prompt the Cybertruck driver to stop, which is probably a good idea at all times, not to mention when you're inside something built in a shed. The drag race is over and, despite fixing the problems, we don't get a re-run, which is a bummer.
We do, however, get to see the Cybertruck - albeit half the size - and a DeLorean in one place, which is strangely satisfying for some reason. Maybe because both their designs stem from the same time period? Or maybe because one has already been in a Sci-Fi movie and the other one should as well?
