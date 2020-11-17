Ferrari F8 Tributo vs Modded Porsche 991.2 Turbo S Drag Race Is a Nail-Biter

Get those nails nice and clean because you don't want dirt or germs in your mouth, particularly during these times. Alternatively, you can just sit on your hands, though it could make reding this difficult if you're using a phone or a tablet.
Now that we've done our bit and warned you, it's time to see what this race is all about. Just to make sure we're all on the same page and there are no false expectations, we'll say it loud and clear in case you missed it the title: the Porsche isn't the 2020 992 Turbo S, but a 2018 991.2 model with a few modifications that brought its power output from 580 hp to a claimed 700 hp.
Sadly, that means today isn't the day we find the answer to the question we were all asking: which is quicker, a Ferrari F8 Tributo or the new Porsche 911 Turbo S? The 700 hp of this modded 991.2 is greater than the 650 hp of a stock 2020 Turbo S, yet it is all in the delivery, and that's something you can't put on paper.
We've already seen Brooks' F8 in action several times so we know what it can do. The Ferrari runs mid-to-low tens, which is quite impressive considering it's a rear-wheel-drive setup. The surface of the drag strip definitely plays to its advantage, whereas the 911 and its AWD system would be just as fine with a less prepped track.
However, an early test run of the 911 against a BMW M5 sees it cross the line in 9.979 seconds and with a trap speed of 136.63 mph (220 kph). That would definitely be enough to beat the Ferrari in a head-to-head race since the Italian can't possibly go under ten seconds.
As the race starts (around the 8:30 mark), you just know it's going to be a tight one. The Porsche's advantage is its ability to rocket off the line, but somehow that fails to materialize. Not only has the Ferrari not fallen behind, but it actually managed to get ahead and stay there from the word go. All it needed was for the Porsche driver to buckle under pressure and drop a few tenths of a second off his time. In the end, it comes down to just a few hundredths of a second, which is how we like our drag races best. Now, bring the 2020 911 Turbo S.
