1989 Batmobile Gets Full Restoration, Batman Says It's His Favorite

Batman arguably has the coolest car of any superhero, but the Batmobile has gone through many different iterations over the past 80 years or so and they're not equally good. Many believe the best one is from 1989, but it could use a little TLC of the restoration variety.
The Batmobile started out as a regular sedan, back when Batman was just a detective with a mask. But it graduated to a full crime-fighting machine with the help of the Lincoln Futura concept in the 1960s. Most of the other versions after that were wild single-seaters, but one particular version is still the most popular, even 31 years after its debut.
We're talking about the Tim Burton movie car. Sorry Tumbler! The vigilante himself agrees, as in the comic book Batman: Curse of the White Knight, Bruce Wayne reveals that the 1989 model is indeed his favorite. That's right, there's a comic universe where all the cars exist together.
It's our favorite version as well, streamlined, exuding a powerful presence with its Dodge Viper-like nose and sinister paint. The Tumbler or the ones from the Arkham games are more adequate as tactical crime-fighting weapons. But Tim Burton's car just makes you want to become a billionaire who punches criminals in the face and hooks up with Kim Basinger.
This particular Batmobile has seen better days. However, Wayne's pockets are deep enough for any restoration, and that's what we see in this entertaining video from YouTuber Good Restore. The first step is to remove all the damaged parts and clean off many years of dirt and rust. After going back to bare metal, the 31-year-old car is given a fresh coat of stealth paint that will prevent both detection and the Joker's acid attacks.
While the specifications are not available to the general public, we hear rumors about this being a restomod instead of a base restoration. At the push of a button, this can turn into a boat.
