Bruce Wayne’s Daily Driver Revealed as Gorgeous 1963 Corvette Stingray

In the latest move by Warner Bros., The Batman, the new take on the legendary caped crusader, has been pushed back to March 2022. That’s almost a full year later than the original date, and many months into the distant – and still very uncertain – future.
For fans eager for more Batman-related content with the new cast, that means only one thing: keeping an eye glued out for news, reports, photos and videos coming directly from the set. The good news is that, as of this past weekend, The Batman is shooting on location in Liverpool, England, again – and we have a first good look at Bruce Wayne’s daily driver.
Liverpool will be used as Gotham for most of the film, and the scenes in question were shot outside the famous St George’s Hall, where a funeral procession is taking place. We won’t get into the specifics because they’re way too spoilery, but suffice it to say that these particular scenes included everyone from Bruce Wayne, to Selina Kyle, Oswald Cobblepot and Carmine Falcone.
Bruce Wayne left his jet-powered, mean-looking Batmobile at home and took his daily, which is just as impressive but less crime-fighting, Batman-looking: a black, absolutely gorgeous 1963 Corvette Stingray. You can check it out in the photos included in the gallery above and the tweets at the bottom of the page, and also in the video below. Neither pics nor video includes spoilers.
As photos of the Stingray emerged online, so did a rumor that it wasn’t really Bruce Wayne’s car but rather Cobblepot’s, aka The Penguin, aka a completely unrecognizable Colin Farrell. The rumors were effectively put to rest by shots of leading man Robert Pattinson at the wheel of the car.
The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves and tells the story of a younger, still rather undisciplined Bruce Wayne seeking justice for Gotham. As of the moment of press, it’s expected to open in theaters worldwide on March 4, 2022. Until then, here’s a good look at brooding, rather sickly-looking Bruce and his plain-sick Vette.
