Having a black car is pretty lucky in this scenario. However, this is a rendering that proposes starting off with something much more unusual and rare, the Liquid Carbon Ford GT. In 2018, Ford showed carbon accessories at the SEMA Show. "We knew people would say, 'why can't we do the whole car?' " said Dave Pericak, Ford's engineering director. And so they did.It costs $750,000, but wb.artist20 reckons Bruce Wayne might even find it cheap. The only problem is the whole secret identity thing. Ford GT ownership is a very public thing, and people would easily be able to find out who has the registration papers for a carbon supercar with red pinstriping. This could perhaps work in an alternative universe where everybody knows Batman and Bruce Wayne are one and the same, like with Iron Man.The GT was chosen to pay homage to the oldest of all the batmobiles, the one from the campy TV series shot in the 1950s. They used an actual car for that, the Lincoln Futura , which cost something like $2.5 million in today's money. Suddenly, the GT seems cheap.Like the Futura, this raw carbon beast has been equipped with vertical fins at the back. However, we can't imagine there being a bat phone and bat radar in there. Maybe just some bat racing helmets.In case you didn't know, Robert Pattinson will be the lead guy in the Batman reboot movie that's being filmed right now. Behind-the-scenes footage has shown he will drive a rare and very desirable 1963 split-window Corvette. At the same time, the CW network is filming the second season of Batwoman, and a C7 Corvette-based batmobile will be used.