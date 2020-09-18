Dodge Charger "Batmobile" Looks Ready for Robert Pattinson, Vin Diesel Too

And while clearer photos of the vehicle have surfaced meanwhile, the work we have here is a tribute coming from pixel wielder Shashank Das (the backgrounds come from professional photographer Josh Hild). For the record, the first aficionado’s digital efforts have been recognized by big names such as Bugatti.
Note that Thorp's design marks a departure from recent Batmobiles, so, instead of dealing with a massive industrial-style contraption, the new Batmobile looks more like a classic muscle car that's been modded by Wayne Enterprises (you know, the franchise's fictional company).
And with the Mopar spirit being visible (the upper section of the car might just be the best example of this), this tribute takes things one step further by bringing a Batmobile twist to the classic Dodge Charger that Vin Diesel hooned in Fast and the Furious 8, submarine battle and all.
And while Batman is portrayed alongside the car, the full suit means we can easily imagine Robert Pattinson, who plays the character in the upcoming movie, under that mask.
Coming in 2021 due to a health crisis-caused delay, The Batman also stars Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.
View this post on Instagram
Batmobile 2021. _ (Black and red themed photos. Check out my feed for the color photos.) _ Inspired by @ashthorp‘s design. Backdrops by @joshhild. _ #batman2021#batman#dccomics#dc#art#brucewayne#dcuniverse#thedarkknight#gotham#comics#thebatman#dodge#gothamcity#dodgecharger#charger#cgi#digitalart#americanmuscle#musclecar#dceu #robertpattinson#render#3d#satinblack#comicbooks#capedcrusader#batmobile#conceptart#design#sdesyn
