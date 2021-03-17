Faster, More Capable 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder Is Ready to Join the Force

5 This Batmobile Replica Is a 1965 Ford Mustang in Excellent Disguise, Road Legal

4 Neither Batman Nor James Bond Can Afford Their Iconic Cars, Batmobile and DB5

2 Holding Out Hope for Fast 9 Is Rather Pointless Right Now

1 The DeLorean DMC-12 From Back to the Future Gets Its Own Docuseries

More on this:

Ride Like a Don in 1950 Cadillac Fleetwood 75 Limousine From "The Godfather"

The 1972 "The Godfather" with Marlon Brando and Al Pacino remains a staple in the history of film and a must-see for every cinephile. It also delivers plenty of treats for car enthusiasts. 8 photos



This particular one was also included in the film but is a bit more special. The listing at Hollywood memorabilia auction house



The ‘50 Fleetwood comes with



This letter mentions that Harrison was gifted the car by his employer, Charles Criswell King, who, in turn, had been given it as a present by his client, Mae West.



Should the celebrity provenance not be enough to impress you, this limo boasts a decent list of acting credits, in addition to the ‘72 appearance in The Godfather. It’s also been featured in Call Me Madam and Peyton Place.



Selling out of Aurora, Illinois, the limo is offered with a bill of sale only as part of a March 27 auction of a Hollywood memorability lot. It’s expected to fetch between $75,000 and $100,000, with shipping costs out of state or out of the country falling on the future owner. Along the years, several Cadillac limousines attached to the first Francis Ford Coppola-directed Godfather film have emerged for sale, which was to be expected. Set between the ‘45-’55 decade, it features plenty of vehicles from that era, and some of them traded hands for handsome sums of money in the following years.This particular one was also included in the film but is a bit more special. The listing at Hollywood memorabilia auction house GWS Auctions makes it sound as if we’re talking about a hero vehicle. This 1950 Cadillac Fleetwood 75 Limousine was used extensively during the filming and then went on to have what you might call an impressive movie career. It also comes with celebrity provenance, having been used as a daily by actress and icon Mae West.The ‘50 Fleetwood comes with extensive documentation , the auction house notes. It’s been displayed publicly before, and comes with the purchase memo, documents from Keystone Entertainment, previous registration info, restoration records and a letter that attests Robert George Harrison bought it in 1991.This letter mentions that Harrison was gifted the car by his employer, Charles Criswell King, who, in turn, had been given it as a present by his client, Mae West.Should the celebrity provenance not be enough to impress you, this limo boasts a decent list of acting credits, in addition to the ‘72 appearance in The Godfather. It’s also been featured in Call Me Madam and Peyton Place.Selling out of Aurora, Illinois, the limo is offered with a bill of sale only as part of a March 27 auction of a Hollywood memorability lot. It’s expected to fetch between $75,000 and $100,000, with shipping costs out of state or out of the country falling on the future owner.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.