1971 Dodge Charger Flexes Low-Mileage Big-Block Surprise, Mint Interior

Judging from the photos included in the eBay listing, the interior indeed looks fantastic, with seller



In theory, the interior and the body should be original, though we still recommend a closer inspection prior to the purchase. The Charger is said to be completely rust-free, and this is definitely good news, especially if the car hasn’t been previously restored. This is a sign the Charger has always been stored in the proper conditions, though of course, no specifics in this regard have been offered.



Now let’s get to the interior.



This



The 2018 mechanical restoration also includes additional goodies, including a new 727 transmission, a new radiator and exhaust, front disc brake upgrades, and so much more. The panels are still original, the seller guarantees.



Over 20 bids have already been submitted as part of the eBay auction, but the reserve is yet to be met so far.

