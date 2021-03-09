Even NBA Players Drive Chargers, Here's John Wall's Devilish Hellcat Sedan

Professional athletes tend to own some of the sickest cars out there, and we certainly mean that in a good way. From ultra-expensive luxury sedans and SUVs to the world's fastest exotics, there’s no shortage of wow-factors when it comes to the world’s top ball players and their garages, whether their game is football, basketball or soccer.
However, some people won’t shy away from having a good old-fashioned American product in their driveway, even when money is no option. That applies to Houston Rockets guard John Wall, who this year returned from a serious injury to reclaim his spot among the NBA’s top floor generals.
He’s averaging 21.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game, playing just as well as he did early on in his career, back when he was in Washington. As far as his contract is concerned, he’s in year two of a 4-year, $170 million deal and will be earning around $41.2 million this year alone.
Now, Wall knows a thing or two about speed, and when he’s not blowing by defenders with ease on the basketball court, you might find him behind the wheel of this stunning Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody. Champion Motoring posted a few images of his ride on their Instagram feed.
The car has been wrapped in matte red and features various yellow accents, such as the SRT Hellcat logo (front and rear), Hellcat badge on the fenders, plus both the Dodge lettering and the Charger inscription on the trunk lid. The car also has yellow calipers in one of the images.
All that red mixed with a tiny bit of yellow reminds us of various generic Ferrari colorways. It’s certainly an interesting choice in terms of aesthetics.
As for what happens when you put your foot down in one of these things, well, that all depends on the 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 unit, which produces 707 hp (717 PS) and 650 lb-ft (880 Nm) of torque. The 2020 Widebody Charger brought with it wider fenders (duh), new alloys, re-tuned suspension, a new electrically assisted steering system, plus launch control/launch assist systems borrowed from the Challenger Demon.
Of course, this isn’t the quickest Charger you can buy. That honor falls to the 2021 Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, which features the same engine but with more power: 797 hp (808 PS) and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm) of torque, to go with a track-tuned suspension and an upgraded eight-speed auto box.
He’s averaging 21.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game, playing just as well as he did early on in his career, back when he was in Washington. As far as his contract is concerned, he’s in year two of a 4-year, $170 million deal and will be earning around $41.2 million this year alone.
Now, Wall knows a thing or two about speed, and when he’s not blowing by defenders with ease on the basketball court, you might find him behind the wheel of this stunning Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody. Champion Motoring posted a few images of his ride on their Instagram feed.
The car has been wrapped in matte red and features various yellow accents, such as the SRT Hellcat logo (front and rear), Hellcat badge on the fenders, plus both the Dodge lettering and the Charger inscription on the trunk lid. The car also has yellow calipers in one of the images.
All that red mixed with a tiny bit of yellow reminds us of various generic Ferrari colorways. It’s certainly an interesting choice in terms of aesthetics.
As for what happens when you put your foot down in one of these things, well, that all depends on the 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 unit, which produces 707 hp (717 PS) and 650 lb-ft (880 Nm) of torque. The 2020 Widebody Charger brought with it wider fenders (duh), new alloys, re-tuned suspension, a new electrically assisted steering system, plus launch control/launch assist systems borrowed from the Challenger Demon.
Of course, this isn’t the quickest Charger you can buy. That honor falls to the 2021 Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, which features the same engine but with more power: 797 hp (808 PS) and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm) of torque, to go with a track-tuned suspension and an upgraded eight-speed auto box.