LEGO 1967 Toyota 2000GT Virtually Comes to Life, Bewilders With Stunning Details

With just 337 standard production units (out of an alleged total of 351 examples) manufactured by Yamaha between 1967 and 1970, the 2000GT has become a highly valued collectible during the modern era. For example, just last year, RM Sotheby's sold a lovely red unit for no less than $912,500.That means there's a big chance mere mortals won't have the opportunity to see a real example anytime soon. That denies most of us the possibility to wonder about the classic lines, high price (when it was sold, it was more expensive than contemporary Porsches or Jags), and longitudinally mounted 2.0-liter inline-six engine.Unfortunately, there's an even slimmer chance we'll ever get to play with the LEGO depiction of the 2000GT. After all, it has been virtually imagined by the same Ford engineer that delivered the LEGO version of the 2021 Ford Bronco immediately after its official introduction.Just like the latter, it will probably remain confined to the virtual realm for all eternity. That's a bit sad because we really appreciate the level of detail that went into this bricked recreation. Just take a look at those retractable headlights, the mid-mounted dual exhaust, or the hidden lateral compartment!Although the author didn't share any CGIs of the interior, we can safely assume that—if ever real—this LEGO set's specific parts catering to the cockpit would be just as exciting and rich to build as the exterior.Our only concern is about the 150-PS (148 hp) 3M engine, which doesn't seem to sport the necessary brick alternatives to the Yamaha-developed modifications, such as the three double-barrel Mikuni-Solex 40 PHH carburetors...