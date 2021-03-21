James Bond Iconic Cars Get Raced on Top Gear: A Must-See for 007 Fans

Simple Ideation Sketch or Ahead-of-Its-Time Teaser for EV Luxury Sedan From GM?

As promised a while back, the trio of presenters, Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris, are back at their day job of delivering interesting automotive content with a healthy dose of humor on the side. This week’s episode goes heavy on both ingredients, featuring some of the earliest and the most iconic James Bond cars in the entire film franchise.Available at the bottom of the page is a short video of Paddy living out his childhood dream of playing 007, while Freddie and Chris are the bad guys, Jaws and Nick Nack, respectively. The video is short, but it does set the tone for what fans should be expect: awesome and perhaps forgotten James Bond cars, and silly laughs. Plenty of both.The episode was done in partnership with 007 , as a means to promote the latest James Bond film installment No Time to Die . This particular segment was filmed at the Top Gear test track in Dunsfold, Surrey and is called The Top Gear Guide To Buying A Bond Car On Any Budget (Including A Really Quite Enormous Budget). Phew! The “really enormous budget” reference is, of course, about the Aston Martin DB5 , with a gadget-packed continuation car used here.Other James Bond cars to keep an eye out for include the rare Toyota 2000GT from You Only Live Twice, the Lotus Esprit from The Spy Who Loved Me, the Alfa GTV6 from Octopussy, the Sunbeam Alpine from Dr No, and the Renault 11 from A View to a Kill.“I’m a total Bond obsessive,” Chris Harris says in a statement. “I love the cars and I watch the films religiously with my kids because they’re one of the ultimate viewing experiences. So, to get access to the back catalog of Bond cars was amazing and I love the fact that we feature some of the cars you’d forgotten about.”In other words, this is the kind of rare television event that no James Bond fan should miss.