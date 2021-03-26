5 BMW on BMW Crime: M340i G20 Flexes in Front of M5 F10, Mind the Gap Little One

3 Tuned BMW 335i Looks at Shelby GT350 Funny, Mustang Just Snatches out Its Heart

2 2021 BMW M4 vs. M440i Drag Race Has Surprising Results Because of xDrive

1 Chevy Camaro Gods Watch Over "Black Mamba," Here Comes a Most Spectacular Save

Tuned C5 Corvette Goes Back to the Future to Show Shelby GT350 What It Can Do

The fifth-generation Chevrolet Corvette enjoyed a seven-year life cycle, during which we got to see quite a few special edition iterations. Those included a Z06 model, which saw its power boosted to 405 hp (411 PS) for the 2002 model year. 6 photos



The LS1 engine in the “entry-level” Corvette initially produced 345 hp (350 PS), which then became 350 hp (355 PS) in 2001. Some claim that you could hit 60 mph in 4.5 seconds with a standard hard-top model before doing a standing quarter-mile in a little over 13 seconds. That’s the type of car you’re about to watch race a much newer Ford Mustang of the



This C5 also features a big cam



We’re pretty sure the latter also produces more power than its factory setting, courtesy of an E85 tune. Otherwise, we would be looking at 526 hp (533 PS) and 429 lb-ft (582 Nm) of torque coming from its 5.2-liter flat plane crank V8 engine, mated exclusively to a lightweight Tremec TR-3160 six-speed manual transmission.



Shelby GT350 Mustangs aren’t built for drag racing. They are track-focused machines aimed at the likes of the Camaro Z/28 and Porsche 911 GT3, hence factory upgrades such as the lowered hood, new brakes, Recaro seats, and the MagneRide damping option.



Of course, that doesn’t mean they can’t still



That was a seriously quick car, being able to rocket from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in just four seconds flat while covering a quarter-mile in 12.4 seconds, according to Chevrolet. Even stock Vettes were pretty good in that department, powered by 5.7-liter LS1 V8 units, mated to either six-speed manual or four-speed automatic gearboxes.The LS1 engine in the “entry-level” Corvette initially produced 345 hp (350 PS), which then became 350 hp (355 PS) in 2001. Some claim that you could hit 60 mph in 4.5 seconds with a standard hard-top model before doing a standing quarter-mile in a little over 13 seconds. That’s the type of car you’re about to watch race a much newer Ford Mustang of the Shelby GT350 variety.This C5 also features a big cam bolt-on setup , so we know it’s putting down more power than stock, which could spell trouble for the Ford.We’re pretty sure the latter also produces more power than its factory setting, courtesy of an E85 tune. Otherwise, we would be looking at 526 hp (533 PS) and 429 lb-ft (582 Nm) of torque coming from its 5.2-liter flat plane crank V8 engine, mated exclusively to a lightweight Tremec TR-3160 six-speed manual transmission.Shelby GT350 Mustangs aren’t built for drag racing. They are track-focused machines aimed at the likes of the Camaro Z/28 and Porsche 911 GT3, hence factory upgrades such as the lowered hood, new brakes, Recaro seats, and the MagneRide damping option.Of course, that doesn’t mean they can’t still put on a show in a straight line. At the same time, we’re really impressed with this older Corvette, so expect a close race.