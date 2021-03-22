autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Toyota Month  
Car reviews:
 

850-WHP Camaro SS Thinks It's Got Charger Hellcat FBO Beat, Gets Stunned Instead

22 Mar 2021, 12:11 UTC ·
Home > News > U-turn
If you’re going to race a Chevrolet Camaro SS against any Hellcat-badged Dodge, your only chance at a win is to give the Chevy a massive boost in terms of power output because a stock version wouldn’t stand a chance.
6 photos
Chevrolet Camaro SS with 850 WHP takes on a tuned Dodge Charger HellcatChevrolet Camaro SS with 850 WHP takes on a tuned Dodge Charger HellcatChevrolet Camaro SS with 850 WHP takes on a tuned Dodge Charger HellcatChevrolet Camaro SS with 850 WHP takes on a tuned Dodge Charger HellcatChevrolet Camaro SS with 850 WHP takes on a tuned Dodge Charger Hellcat
Powered by a 6.2-liter LT1 V8 engine, the Camaro SS normally produces 455 hp (461 PS) and 455 lb-ft (617 Nm) of torque. You can get it with either an eight-speed automatic gearbox, or a six-speed manual, the latter box being available to this video’s protagonist. Granted, a Camaro ZL1 would stand a much better chance against a Hellcat, but that’s beside the point.

According to the uploader, this Camaro SS boasts a Magnuson 2650 supercharger, full bolt-ons, upgraded cams, and a methanol injection tune, with the end result being 850-wheel horsepower.

That works out to about 970 hp at the crank, perhaps even more—it might be pushing 1,000 hp. By the way, this looks very much like the same Camaro SS that battled a tuned Shelby GT350 a few weeks ago, and that Mustang had over 1,000-wheel horsepower.

What about this Charger Hellcat, you ask? It’s got a full bolt-on E85 setup of its own, minus long tube headers. The video’s description doesn’t provide us with any performance figures, but we’re pretty sure it puts down north of 1,000 hp; otherwise, there’s no way it would have that much top-end pull. You’ll definitely need to watch this clip from start to finish in order to get a real sense of just how fast this Charger really is.

If it were stock, the Dodge’s 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 unit would have “only” produced 707 hp (717 PS) and 650 lb-ft (880 Nm) of torque. That's enough to beat a stock LT1-powered Camaro, but certainly not this monster.

In the end, this was a spectacular race, and the best part is that we surely haven’t seen the last of these two cars.

Video thumbnail
drag race drag racing tuning Dodge Charger Hellcat Chevrolet Camaro
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day