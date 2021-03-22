BMW on BMW Crime: M340i G20 Flexes in Front of M5 F10, Mind the Gap Little One

We’re not here to joke about the BMW M340i standing up to a considerably more powerful M5 model, even though it’s the older F10 M5 and not the current-generation car. The truth is, the 2021 M340i G20 is a really fast car, and on paper if you go for the xDrive all-wheel-drive model, you should hit 60 mph just as quickly as you would in a 2021 M3, which is awesome and baffling at the same time.
There isn’t even much of a difference price-wise between an M340i xDrive and a new M3 (just $13,000), but since we don’t see an ‘xDrive’ badge on this one, we should assume its 382 hp (387 PS) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque are channeled exclusively to its rear wheels. On paper, it needs 4.4 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 kph), pretty much same as the F10-generation M5.
Sure enough, the M340i features a smaller engine compared to the old M5. It’s a 3.0-liter turbocharged (single turbo) straight-six, whereas the F10 M5 uses a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, good for 553 hp (560 PS) and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque.
We also have an interesting gearbox battle here, where the M340i packs an eight-speed Steptronic automatic, in contrast to the F10 M5’s seven-speed Getrag dual-clutch auto. This is the part where car nerds would really geek out.
As for modifications, both Bimmers are working with some additional muscle. The M340i is said to have a catless downpipe/charge pipe/E50 setup, while the M5 runs intakes and full catless exhaust on a 93 tune. Unfortunately, we don’t know how much power they put down, so the “eye test” will have to do.
The two German saloons raced each other a total of three times, the first time from 50 mph (80 kph), followed by a 60 mph roll, and finally a 60 mph fly-by race. Each time the result is the same, and while we’re really impressed with that 3-Series, the M5 is just too much of a beast. Oh, and it sounds like one too.
