Chevy Camaro Gods Watch Over "Black Mamba," Here Comes a Most Spectacular Save

People have enjoyed racing cars and watching the dramatic action unfold for as long as we can remember. So, anyone who doesn’t understand the allure of watching monster rides heading down the quarter-mile for drag glory should check out this uncommon set piece we have embedded at the bottom of the page.
The Straight Line Media social media channel uses to deliver lots and lots of drag racing action. So, every now and then, there’s also an exotic occurrence in between all the ETs and huge trap speeds. Case in point, here’s Pro Mod star Keith Haney and his “Black Mamba” Chevrolet Camaro gunning for a wild ride at the Xtreme Raceway Park.
Only, this time around, it’s not exactly what he planned. That's because, instead of the usual shenanigans that may or may not include long burnouts and audience-entertaining dry hops, everyone is getting more adrenaline than they asked for.
At first glance, everything is normal, with the menacing Camaro passing the Christmas tree like Santa shooting down the chimney in his busiest of nights. Unfortunately, as the Chevy finally puts down the skinny front wheels, something goes awfully wrong, and the vehicle skids into the opposing lane. Once there, everybody was probably expecting a disaster as the Camaro tipped on the left side at an incredible angle.
Now it’s everyone’s guess what happened next: the Chevy Camaro gods, Jesus himself, pure luck, or Haney’s skill delivered an incredible save as the drag monster got back on all fours and even managed to come out completely unscathed. The driver and car are reportedly fine, and as far as we can tell, the racer didn’t even need to deploy the parachute to slow down this roller-coaster ride.
By the way, we also uncovered another video from the Street Racing channel on YouTube (also embedded below) showing the Black Mamba during recent testing. It’s shot at the Tulsa Raceway Park, and it doesn’t show a full run either because the Camaro again had trouble holding the straight line (check it out from the 2:40 mark). We definitely get the feeling this venomous Chevy is still a work in progress.
