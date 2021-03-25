515-HP Stage 2 Audi RS3's Schooling of a 414-HP VW Golf R Doesn't Go as Planned

5 850-WHP Camaro SS Thinks It's Got Charger Hellcat FBO Beat, Gets Stunned Instead



Now, though, there's no third underdog to fill in that last place, no middle-place cushion; it's either win or lose. Normally, that's how you build suspense, but to do that, you also need one more key ingredient: no, not grandma's sauce, but more closely matched contenders. However, these are as far away from being that as they are from resembling granny’s dip.They might both be hot hatches from the same parent company, but they follow different recipes dictated by each of their brands. That means the Audi gets one extra cylinder and 25 percent bigger displacement to go with the quattro all-wheel-drive system and the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The Golf R matches the latter two, though it uses Volkswagen's ownsystem (more on that later) and a seven-speed DSG gearbox.It's worth pointing out at this point that the Golf R is of the wagon type. However, considering its owner had the backseat cushion removed (for weight-saving purposes), it'd be stretching it to say he's actually bothered by the practicality of his ride. Considering that thing couldn't have weighed more than 50 pounds (22 kg) at best, we'd say it was pretty much a waste of time.It's also worth noting both cars have gone through some degree of engine tuning. As a result, the VW Golf R's power has gone from 306 hp to 414 hp, while the Audi RS3 Sportback went from 395 hp to 515 hp. The gap has stayed pretty much identical, meaning the Golf should be in for a bit of schooling.With no launch control, the massive amount of power coming from the RS3's in-line five turns into a liability off the line, making the car difficult to control and wasting huge swathes of power through wheelspin. Either that or Volkswagen did a better job of sorting the Golf R's AWD system, though we doubt any quattro fans would ever admit it. The fact of the matter is that, with or without launch control, the VW simply launches better.The rolling start is a different meal, though the gap isn't the size you'd expect here either. Perhaps it's got something to do with Yuri, the owner and driver of the VW Golf R, rocking in his seat to make the car go faster. We're not judging, though: if you haven't leaned in your chair while going through a turn in a racing game, you're doing it wrong.Watch all the races in the clip below and tell us whether you're Team RS3 or Team Golf R in the comments.