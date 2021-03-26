2021 BMW M4 vs. M440i Drag Race Has Surprising Results Because of xDrive

We think that BMW's biggest contribution to the car world is the 3.0-liter inline-six engine. And obviously, the M4, with its twin-turbo 503 horsepower setup, is the best of the best. Right? Well, as it turns out, you can get a pretty good deal out of an M440i too.
This is something we've known for a long time, ever since the days of the F82 and F32 (the last M4 and 4 Series). If you're not after the most savage, neck-snapping drifts, a regular 4er with the right number of cylinders is a sweet deal.
The gap has actually gotten smaller for this generation, as the M440i is something BMW just began offering. In addition to a body kit that's almost as bold as the real M car, you get xDrive AWD and Toyota Supra levels of power. So naturally, it's going to be fast in a drag race.
The new M4 Competition is obviously supposed to have a massive power advantage, especially against this UK-spec M440i which is slightly down on its American counterparts. But don't believe everything it says on the label. This drag race shot by Joe Achilles shows the lesser M car shooting ahead in the beginning, thanks to its xDrive advantage.
Towards the very end of the 1/4-mile, the M4 had almost recuperated its loss. To other races follow, and they show the complete opposite result. However, almost winning in a cheaper Bimmer with generic tires and about 130 horsepower less is not a bad result.
However, drag racing is only part of the story. Before that, the two models are tested on a handling course. The M440i was noticeably slower and less nimble. It's worth noting that later this year, the M4 will begin shipping with optional xDrive. When that happens, it should become the fastest in its class.
